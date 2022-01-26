WealthShield Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,371 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,481,000 after buying an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,649,000 after purchasing an additional 197,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,537,000 after acquiring an additional 286,945 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB remained flat at $$105.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. 7,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,692. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.81 and a 12-month high of $110.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.81.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

