WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities set a C$11.00 price objective on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.39.

Shares of WELL stock opened at C$4.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. The firm has a market cap of C$888.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$3.76 and a 12 month high of C$9.84.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

