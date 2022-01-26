Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,044 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.16.

WFC opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.