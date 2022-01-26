WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WesBanco by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in WesBanco by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

