Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

WABC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.63. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.64.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $10,894,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,570,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after acquiring an additional 73,590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 170.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 69,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,676,000 after acquiring an additional 56,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 72.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54,097 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

