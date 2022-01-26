Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $110.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.87. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.33 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.55.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 132.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

