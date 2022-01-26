Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna currently has a $80.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WDC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Western Digital stock opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,350,354,000 after buying an additional 258,140 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $425,910,000 after buying an additional 1,213,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

