Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%.

NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. 37,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,438. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $205.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.42. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $117,818. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

