Westport Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Westport Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Westport Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average of $113.94. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.94 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

