Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.59

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.59 and traded as low as $8.53. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 11,050 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 384.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth $185,000. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

