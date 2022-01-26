William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kornit Digital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.30 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.