William Monroe Buys 180,000 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe acquired 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, William Monroe acquired 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, William Monroe acquired 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00.

On Friday, November 26th, William Monroe acquired 60,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, William Monroe purchased 10,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, William Monroe purchased 130,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:ICD opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 6.64.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 107.72%. The company had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

