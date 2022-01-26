Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $5.84 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.75. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s FY2022 earnings at $14.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $226.65 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $199.78 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

