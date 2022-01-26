WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Yarra Square Partners LP

Yarra Square Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for approximately 14.6% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $15,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,848,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,156,000 after purchasing an additional 494,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after buying an additional 3,867,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,869,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,709,000 after buying an additional 647,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,725,000 after buying an additional 392,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $36.66. 12,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,617. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

