WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WCLD)

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,988 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,632% compared to the typical volume of 146 put options.

WCLD opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77. WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $65.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 197,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

