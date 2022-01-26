WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target Cut to $6.25

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $6.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAPS. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of MAPS opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. Equities analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WM Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 257,587 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in WM Technology by 74.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in WM Technology by 535.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 82,469 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,381,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

