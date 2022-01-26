WMS Partners LLC Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $110,090.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,031 shares of company stock worth $73,935,261. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $215.39 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.93. The company has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.47.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.