WMS Partners LLC Has $567,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Amundi purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,463,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in CarMax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.72 and a 200 day moving average of $134.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.47 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. CarMax’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

