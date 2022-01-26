WMS Partners LLC Reduces Stake in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in FRP were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in FRP by 113.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in FRP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FRP by 367.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in FRP by 84,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in FRP by 114.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $523.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 101.83%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $61,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

