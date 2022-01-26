WMS Partners LLC Takes $426,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,077 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average is $94.74. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

