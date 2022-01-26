WNS (NYSE:WNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

WNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Shares of WNS opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WNS in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in WNS by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

