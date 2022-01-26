Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.0589 on Top Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $472,954.25 and $691.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,974.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.64 or 0.06858938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.57 or 0.00293792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.74 or 0.00799853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00066148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009187 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.11 or 0.00403190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.48 or 0.00246158 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

