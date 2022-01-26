Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) rose 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 41,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,789,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $519.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.48.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. The company had revenue of ($0.58) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,505,563 shares during the period. Think Investments LP bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,042,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

