World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Announces Earnings Results

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $219.89 on Wednesday. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $110.92 and a 1-year high of $265.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.99 and a 200 day moving average of $204.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.21.

In related news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,135. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 32.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 18.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

