World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.66 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $219.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $110.92 and a 12 month high of $265.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $60,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $600,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in World Acceptance by 32.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in World Acceptance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

