Wownero Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,053.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.0927 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wownero has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $17,053.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

