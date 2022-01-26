Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $258.67 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $38,002.95 or 1.00075148 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.31 billion and $258.67 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00091019 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00021610 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00030664 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00444993 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 271,257 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.