Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at CBRE Group

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target upped by analysts at CBRE Group from $120.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. CBRE Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.58% from the stock’s previous close.

WYNN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,609. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

