Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the second quarter worth $72,811,000. Icahn Carl C boosted its stake in Xerox by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,446 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,599,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 153.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after buying an additional 896,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.73. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 424,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

