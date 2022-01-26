Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) released its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. Xerox has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 424,710 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 5,500 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xerox stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

