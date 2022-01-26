Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) released its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of XRX stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. Xerox has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $26.96.
In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 424,710 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 5,500 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
XRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
About Xerox
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
