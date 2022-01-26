Xion Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,367.00 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Xion Finance has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $354,615.89 and $3,367.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00050367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.39 or 0.06896958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00055776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,177.71 or 0.99989056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050634 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

