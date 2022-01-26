XPAC Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 26th

XPAC Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:XPAXU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 26th. XPAC Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

XPAXU stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. XPAC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPAXU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $7,864,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $19,169,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,789,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,932,000.

