XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,121 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,133,000 after buying an additional 504,046 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,087,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.54.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XPO opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.20.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.