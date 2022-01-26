XSGD Price Up 7% Over Last Week (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, XSGD has traded up 7% against the dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $212.93 million and $4.95 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.55 or 0.06854500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00055421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,678.36 or 0.99849863 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00051735 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 293,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 281,197,457 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

