Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Yamana Gold by 26.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Yamana Gold by 10.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.