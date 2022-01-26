Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.94

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.94 and last traded at $41.31, with a volume of 4432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.83.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

