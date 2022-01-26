Yield Protocol Price Tops $0.0148 on Top Exchanges (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $503,427.45 and $46,832.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00041820 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

