Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will report sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.09 billion and the highest is $4.10 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $16.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $16.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,299. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 20.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

