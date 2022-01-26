Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Halliburton posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.65.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 666,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,297,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after buying an additional 546,241 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $491,152,000 after buying an additional 369,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $388,303,000 after buying an additional 995,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,755,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,683,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 2.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

