Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Horace Mann Educators posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 325,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. KEMPER Corp purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,573,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.51. 346,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

