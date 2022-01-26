Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will post sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Kelly Services news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $51,539.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49. Kelly Services has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $26.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

