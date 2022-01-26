Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 58,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2,281.7% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 329,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 315,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $73.61. 3,781,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,903. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average is $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

