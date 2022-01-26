Zacks: Analysts Expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Announce $2.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $2.72. Dollar General posted earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $10.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.90.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $212.01 on Friday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

