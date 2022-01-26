Zacks: Analysts Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Announce Earnings of $4.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.67. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $4.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $17.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.42 to $20.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HCA Healthcare.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.53.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.00. 2,453,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,635. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

