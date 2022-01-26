Zacks: Analysts Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.30. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,739,863. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 105,829 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.9% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 126,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 48,776 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

