Zacks: Analysts Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post sales of $7.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $9.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $42.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $57.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $85.01 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $185.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. 64,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after buying an additional 616,772 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 270.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 186.5% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,983 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,961 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

