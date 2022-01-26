Zacks: Analysts Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.04. Synchrony Financial reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $6.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.10. 8,311,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,549. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

