Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to Announce $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.60. ServiceNow reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $708.83.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $495.08 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $612.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.92. The firm has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.20, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.