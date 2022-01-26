Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post $346.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.50 million and the highest is $356.32 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $335.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLY. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 766,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,048,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 734,439 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 39,179 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,080. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

