Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.90 Million

Analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report sales of $271.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.50 million. Yelp posted sales of $233.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

NYSE:YELP opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74. Yelp has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,194 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,038 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,385 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,090 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

